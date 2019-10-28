According to Vice President Bawumia, this is in recognition of the key role culture plays in the development and sustenance of communities across the world, and communities that shun their history and do not dignify their cultures undermine their social progress.

Speaking at the 2019 edition of the Ngmayem Festival of the chiefs and people of Manya Klo in the Eastern Region on Friday, 25th October 2019 Vice President Bawumia commended the chiefs and people of the area for maintaining and safeguarding their cultural heritage, which has led to accelerated development.

"Culture is an identity. Our common values, attitudes, preferences, and knowledge come together to define our identity as a social group, and the way we move forward on social development in every society. Culture, therefore, is a powerful driver for development. Indeed, Manya Krobo is one of the Traditional Areas in the country that have great cultural attributions, and I applaud you all for that."

Enumerating a long list of infrastructure, agriculture, health, and other projects being undertaken in the Lower Manya Municipality, Vice President Bawumia affirmed that the Akufo-Addo administration would continue to keep faith with the people of Ghana and work to make life better for them.

"The Lower Manya Krobo municipality is benefiting from the government flagship programme of ‘"Planting for Food and Jobs’". More than 2,500 farmers in the municipality have been supplied with quantities of inputs at a very subsidized cost.

"The municipality is also benefiting from the Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD) programme. Under this programme, 32,000 mango seedlings have been raised and distributed to farmers. The municipality is participating in the "Rearing for Food and Jobs" programme through Pig farming."

The Lower Manya municipality, he disclosed, has been selected to participate in a special poultry programme, as well as share in a 25-district One Hundred Million United States Dollars Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP), under which the Agormanya market would be redeveloped into a modern market with 300 lockable stores, 2,500 sheds, a police station, a crèche, and a banking hall.

"In the area of water, I am informed that ten (10) boreholes have been completed in various locations across the municipality.

"As a listening government, we have approved the tarring of 10 kilometers of township roads for the municipality. The procurement process to select a contractor has reached an advanced stage, and I expect it to be awarded in November. The tarring will cover the Atua Government Hospital road, Kpongunor Bana hills road, Kpong Quarters road, Nuaso Old Town road, Agormanya Airport- Agbom road and the Kpong Beach Road."

"Under the One-Million-One-Constituency Fund known as the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), let me add that the municipality is benefiting a lot from the fund. Construction has begun for the following projects:

• a Kindergarten Block at Kpong Methodist School,

• a 10-seater Water Closet washroom Facility at Akuse Methodist High Technical School,

• three (3) market sheds and two (2) storage rooms at Agormanya Market,

• Institutional Toilet facilities for Manya Krobo Senior High School, Nuaso and Kpongunor Presby Junior High Schools.

• The fund is currently funding the construction of solar-powered mechanized boreholes for Oborpah East, Yonguase, Wawase, and the Odumase Nursing and Midwifery College.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, for the first time in the history of this municipality, I am happy to inform you that the construction of permanent office accommodation for the Municipal Education Directorate has begun and it is about 55% complete. The completion of the office will bring to an end the 44 years of operating from rented premises," Bawumia announced.

"Government is doing its best for the socio-economic development of the Municipality to improve a lot of the people and to achieve the desired development we are all expecting. More developments are in the offing and all government requires from you is your support," he assured.