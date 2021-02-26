He wondered why humans will engage in such practices when animals like goats and cows don’t even do so.

The Tamale South MP said this while posing a question regarding the recent LGBTQI debate to the Minister-designate of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, during his vetting.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Mr. Iddrisu asked the nominee to state his stance on the matter, which has risen to national prominence in recent week.

“I haven’t seen a male goat or a male cow running after a male goat or male cow,” the Minority Leader stated, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“There’s a significant development in our culture today about lesbianism and gays and you are a true Muslim; I want to know where you stand because where I stand is that I find it immoral and dehumanising and not in the context of any Ghanaian culture for a man to be relating to a man, and a woman to be relating to a woman.

“I know where Prof Mike Oquaye stands strongly. He’s anti-lesbianism and gay. As a leader of this house, he stated that publicly; and as a reverend.”

Responding to Mr. Iddirsu’s question, the Minister-designate of Tourism noted that he does not support the legalisation of gay rights in Ghana.

“I think Ghana’s religious practices frown on lesbianism; our cultural values do not accept it. Mr Chairman, we’ll enforce our cultural values and respect our cultural practices," he said.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service on Wednesday raided the LGBT office in Accra to close it down.