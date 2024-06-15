ADVERTISEMENT
Lordina Mahama calls for unity within NDC ahead of 2024 elections

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Lordina Dramani Mahama, wife of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flag bearer, has called for unity within the party as it gears up for the 2024 elections.

Lordina Mahama
Lordina Mahama

During a meeting with the Northern regional and constituency executives of the NDC in Tamale on Friday, Mrs. Mahama emphasized the importance of setting aside differences and working together for the party's greater good.

Addressing the attendees, Mrs. Mahama urged party members to let go of any grudges and focus on securing victory for John Mahama and the NDC’s parliamentary candidates in the upcoming December 7 elections. "If someone offends you, think about John Mahama and forgive the person," she said, highlighting the need for solidarity and collective effort.

In addition to her call for unity, Mrs. Mahama extended her well wishes for the upcoming Eid ul-Adha to all Muslim attendees. She also distributed tokens to mark the festival, fostering a sense of community and celebration among the party members.

Ali Adolf, the Northern Regional Chairman of the NDC, expressed confidence in John Mahama's chances of winning the presidential election. He assured the former first lady that the party would work tirelessly to secure all eighteen parliamentary seats in the region. His remarks underscored the commitment of the regional and constituency executives to the party’s success.

The meeting in Tamale saw the attendance of regional and constituency executives from all eighteen constituencies, as well as Members of Parliament, reflecting the widespread support and dedication within the party.

Mrs. Mahama’s visit to the Northern Region follows her previous interactions in the Savanna and Bono East Regions, bringing the total number of regions she has visited to three.

Her ongoing efforts highlight her pivotal role in galvanizing support and unity within the NDC as the party prepares for the critical 2024 elections.

