‘You’re the best life partner and father for our kids’ – Lordina’s romantic Father’s Day message to Mahama

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has penned a romantic message to her husband John Mahama to celebrate him on Father’s Day.

Families across the world are today, June 20, 2021, honouring fatherhood and paternal bonds, as well as the influence of fathers in society.

In a Facebook post, Lordina said from the first day she met Mahama, she knew he was the kind of father she wanted for her children.

She described the former President as gentle, kind and caring, adding that she’s convinced she chose the best life partner.

“From the day I met you, I knew you were the kind of father I would want my children to have. Your gentleness, kindness and caring personality were the qualities that drew me to you,” Mrs. Mahama wrote.

“Looking back at our journey of love and parenting, I am convinced I chose the best life partner and father for our children.

“You mean the world to us; thank you for making our lives so beautiful and for being a perfect role model to many who look up to you.

“#HappyFatherDay, my John. With Love, from the Children and I.”

Meanwhile, Mahama replied to her romantic Father’s day message on Facebook, saying: “Thank you my love, Lordina.”

