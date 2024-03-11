Lordina Mahama meets Kumasi market queens to discuss their concerns

They also raised concerns about the poor sanitary conditions in the markets and the need for adequate market infrastructure in many parts of the region.

Mrs Mahama expressed her sadness about their situation and emphasised that she was also a market woman, having been one for over 30 years.

"I am one of you. I have been a market woman for over 30 years, so I know what you are going through," she emphasised.

She acknowledged market women's important role in the economy and assured them of her support.

"My doors are always open. My love for you and what you do is not based on who you vote for. I will continue to love you and support you in any way I can," she stated.

Mrs Mahama promised the group that the next NDC administration led by John Mahama would pay special attention to the needs and concerns of all market women in the country.

She announced that the Mahama administration would build more markets in all regions, as stated in the NDC's 2020 manifesto.