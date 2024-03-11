ADVERTISEMENT
Lordina Mahama meets Kumasi market queens to discuss their concerns

Evans Effah

Former First Lady Lordina Dramani Mahama has met a delegation of market queens from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The meeting, held at the instance of the market queens, discussed several issues, including the cost of doing business and their eroding working capital because of the constant decline of the Ghana cedi against other trading currencies.

They also raised concerns about the poor sanitary conditions in the markets and the need for adequate market infrastructure in many parts of the region.

Mrs Mahama expressed her sadness about their situation and emphasised that she was also a market woman, having been one for over 30 years.

"I am one of you. I have been a market woman for over 30 years, so I know what you are going through," she emphasised.

She acknowledged market women's important role in the economy and assured them of her support.

"My doors are always open. My love for you and what you do is not based on who you vote for. I will continue to love you and support you in any way I can," she stated.

Mrs Mahama promised the group that the next NDC administration led by John Mahama would pay special attention to the needs and concerns of all market women in the country.

She announced that the Mahama administration would build more markets in all regions, as stated in the NDC's 2020 manifesto.

Mrs Mahama congratulated all women on their relentless efforts to make this world better and wished them a happy International Women’s Day.

