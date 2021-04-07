RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

See lovely photo of 11-year-old boy killed in Kasoa for money rituals

Photo of Ishmael Mensah, the 11-year-old boy who was killed by two teenagers in Kasoa for money rituals has popped up on social media.

The deceased Ishmael Mensah and his mum.

Pulse Ghana

In the photo, the young handsome boy was seen smiling for the camera in a pose with his mother, Hajia Maame.

As it stands, the body of Ishmael has been deposited at the police hospital pending investigations.

The two boys who carried out the barbaric act were arraigned before court on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The court proceedings were held at Awutu Ofankor District Court on Monday and they confessed that a juju man demanded human parts and a sum of GHS50,000.

According to them, the ritualist told them that once they bring these things, they are going to be instant billionaires.

The deceased Ishmael Mensah and his mum. Pulse Ghana

The presiding judge, Her Worship, Rosemond Vera Ocloo has remanded the two boys whose identities are given as Felix Nyarko, 19, and Nicholas Kiki, 18 to spend two weeks in police custody.

The case has then been adjourned to April 20th, 2021.

