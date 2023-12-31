ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mahama and Lordina extend congratulatory message to Afua Asantewaa on her GWR attempt

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a heartwarming gesture of support, former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, have extended their congratulations to Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian singer recently ended a Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest sing-a-thon spanning five days surpassing the existing record at 105 and setting a new record pegged at 126 hours and 52 minutes.

Lordina-and-John-Mahama
Lordina-and-John-Mahama

In a heartfelt congratulatory message, former President Mahama and his beloved wife Lordina Mahama took to social media to express their admiration and support for Afua Asantewaa.

Recommended articles

Her determination to break the Guinness World Record inspires aspiring artists and reinforces the idea that Ghanaian talents can make waves globally with dedication and passion.

"You have proven that anything is possible with hard work and determination, and we do not doubt that you will continue to reach new heights #afuaasantewaasingathon"

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Locally made jeep

Ghana Armed Forces unveils locally made jeep

Traders in Kantamanto hail IGP

Traders hail IGP for improved security at Kantamanto

Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

Pastor Mensa Otabil

We always think Governments must solve our problems- Mensa Otabil