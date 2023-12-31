ADVERTISEMENT

Mahama and Lordina extend congratulatory message to Afua Asantewaa on her GWR attempt

In a heartwarming gesture of support, former President John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, have extended their congratulations to Afua Asantewaa, the Ghanaian singer recently ended a Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt for the longest sing-a-thon spanning five days surpassing the existing record at 105 and setting a new record pegged at 126 hours and 52 minutes.

In a heartfelt congratulatory message, former President Mahama and his beloved wife Lordina Mahama took to social media to express their admiration and support for Afua Asantewaa.

Her determination to break the Guinness World Record inspires aspiring artists and reinforces the idea that Ghanaian talents can make waves globally with dedication and passion. "You have proven that anything is possible with hard work and determination, and we do not doubt that you will continue to reach new heights #afuaasantewaasingathon"

