The lawmaker amassed 863 votes in the just-ended NDC primaries against his contenders Ustarz Jibreal Sahad 283 while Theo Braimah Awanzam managed 96 votes respectively.
ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama Ayariga re-elected to lead the NDC
Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has been retained to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the fourth consecutive time ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Recommended articles
John Mahama pulled up a margin of 1201 votes, in the presidential primaries against former Kumasi mayor, Kojo Bonsu 24 votes, 3 rejected votes, and 9 votes pulled by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who withdrew from the race Friday evening following some party discrepancies he described as flawed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh