Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mahama Ayariga re-elected to lead the NDC

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, has been retained to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the fourth consecutive time ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mahama Ayariga
Mahama Ayariga

The lawmaker amassed 863 votes in the just-ended NDC primaries against his contenders Ustarz Jibreal Sahad 283 while Theo Braimah Awanzam managed 96 votes respectively.

Recommended articles

John Mahama pulled up a margin of 1201 votes, in the presidential primaries against former Kumasi mayor, Kojo Bonsu 24 votes, 3 rejected votes, and 9 votes pulled by Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who withdrew from the race Friday evening following some party discrepancies he described as flawed.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gun-shooting

W/R: Police officer shot dead by ASP in Bibiani

Otomfuor Osei Tutu and Lady Julia

Asantehene and wife Lady Julia adorned in Kente at King Charles III coronation in Westminster Abbey

King-Mswati-III-of-Eswatini

Leaders from Africa arrive for coronation of King Charles III

UDS-building cave in

Building under construction at UDS City Campus collapses