After seventeen years of the death of Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II, kingmakers and the people nominated the Paramount Chief of the Savelugu Traditional Area, Yoo Naa Abubakari Mahama, as heir to the throne.

Mahama in a congratulatory message to new Yaa Naa prayed and wished him well.

In a Facebook post, Mahama wrote "Congratulations to Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama II, and I pray for greater wisdom for you as you begin your reign. Let’s continue to work together for lasting peace".

He also expressed happiness that "after many years of hard work, negotiations, long meetings, disagreements, traditional considerations and agreements, we celebrate the efforts of successive governments for this day" as "Dagbon has finally seen peace".

Naa Mahama, who, until his selection was the head of the Andani family, succeeds his late nephew, Yaa Naa Yakubu Andani II who died in March 2002 in Yendi.

His nomination is in line with the customs and traditions in respect of succession to the kingship of Dagbon.