The former President’s timely intervention follows an urgent appeal from the management of the hospital, which was widely reported by the media last Friday.

The items were presented on behalf of President Mahama, who is the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by a delegation led by the Chair of the NDC COVID-19 Technical Team, Mr. Prosper Bani.

Each set of PPE comes complete with a gown, goggle, face shield, N95 face mask, sterilised gloves, head cap and a gumboot.

John Mahama

The Medical Superintendent of the Keta Municipal Hospital, Dr. Antoinette Akuban, thanked Mr. Mahama for the kind and timely gesture.

She noted with joy that health workers in her facility feel encouraged and appreciated in the national collective fight to defeat COVID-19 following Mr. Mahama’s intervention.