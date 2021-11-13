Mahama visits tidal waves victims; donates 10,000 items

The items are 3k Mattresses, 1k rice bags, 2k pieces canned fish, 2k pieces canned tomatoes, 2k litres of cooking oil.

During the visit, he asked the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other state agencies to increase commitment towards relief provision for victims of the disaster.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie has bemoaned the silence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the tidal waves in the Volta Region.

Speaking to Starr FM, the MP said the area feels abandoned describing the President’s silence as unfortunate.

Pulse Ghana

“This is a disaster; many homes have been lost. You think I am going to run away, no. But the image of it brings me tears. What will be reassuring will be to hear His Excellency at least to say, I see you, I hear you and I understand this is happening to you. “I have got you covered. It may take time but I got you covered.”

Even that has not been said. But I am still a woman of faith and still hopeful,” she stated.