The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) donated 10,000 items to support the victims.
Mahama visits tidal waves victims; donates 10,000 items
Former President John Dramani Mahama has visited the victims of the recent tidal waves in the Volta Region.
The items are 3k Mattresses, 1k rice bags, 2k pieces canned fish, 2k pieces canned tomatoes, 2k litres of cooking oil.
During the visit, he asked the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and other state agencies to increase commitment towards relief provision for victims of the disaster.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie has bemoaned the silence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the tidal waves in the Volta Region.
Speaking to Starr FM, the MP said the area feels abandoned describing the President’s silence as unfortunate.
“This is a disaster; many homes have been lost. You think I am going to run away, no. But the image of it brings me tears. What will be reassuring will be to hear His Excellency at least to say, I see you, I hear you and I understand this is happening to you. “I have got you covered. It may take time but I got you covered.”
Even that has not been said. But I am still a woman of faith and still hopeful,” she stated.
The lawmaker said as of now, the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has given 30 bags of rice to each community of over 1,000 people displaced in Ketu South alone.
