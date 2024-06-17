ADVERTISEMENT
Mahama vows to lower Hajj costs for Muslims

Reymond Awusei Johnson

John Dramani Mahama, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to reduce the cost of Hajj if he is elected President in the 2024 general elections.

John Mahama
John Mahama

The former President emphasized that the current Hajj fare, set at GH¢75,000, is prohibitively expensive, preventing many ordinary Muslims from fulfilling their pilgrimage to Mecca.

Mahama made this commitment during the Eid prayers with the Ahlussuna Wal-Jamah Muslim group at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Sunday.

"Our pilgrims are in Mecca performing the Hajj. May Allah bring them safely home to us. Those who have been able to go are the privileged ones because we have had fares at GH¢75,000," Mahama stated. "It is very difficult for the ordinary Muslim to perform the Hajj but Insha Allah, if we win in this election and come into government, we are going to work to reduce the Hajj fare so that everybody can go."

Muslims around the world celebrated the festival of Eid Adha on Sunday, commemorating the sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim and his unwavering faith.

