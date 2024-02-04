Mahama vows to revert original names of Universities renamed by Akufo-Addo

During his term in office, President Akufo-Addo initiated the renaming of some universities, citing reasons such as honoring prominent personalities or acknowledging specific contributions to the nation.

However, this move has been met with varying opinions and criticisms, Mahama questioned the rationale behind the NPP government's decision to rename existing universities when, according to him, they have not undertaken the construction of any new universities in the country.

Former President Mahama's promise to restore the original names aligns with his broader vision for education and the preservation of Ghana's historical identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are known as nation builders because of the number of schools we have built. Every public university was initiated and built by us. All the NPP knows how to do is name universities that people have built. After NDC builds a university, then they will give it the name of one of their heroes or people. We are going to rename the universities. Ghana has many heroes, and not only the heroes of the NPP tradition.