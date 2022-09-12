RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Mahama’s recent conduct of attacking the judiciary is deplorable – Godfred Dame

Evans Annang

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has slammed ex-President John Dramani Mahama for his recent comments about the judiciary.

He said for a former head of state, those comments are deplorable.

Speaking at the Ghana Bar Association’s Annual Conference on Monday, the AG said the nature of Mr Mahama’s comment compelled him to respond.

Mr Dame said he is forced to respond due to the fact he is a lawyer and every lawyer must do same to protect the image of the judiciary.

“I am compelled to comment on same in this address because they border on the security of the state and constitute a deliberate pattern of conduct aimed at undermining the independence of the Judiciary, an arm of government whose autonomy is crucial to its proper functioning.

“Such conduct is clearly deplorable, coming from one who has occupied the highest office of President and aspires again to that office. At this moment, it is important for all to note that I express this sentiment not because I stand in opposition to former President Mahama as a politician.

“My dismay is founded more on the fact that I am a lawyer and every lawyer ought to be concerned about these kinds of views expressed by a political leader in this country!,” he said.

In a NDC’s Lawyers’ Conference on Sunday, August 28, John Mahama said it will take a new Chief Justice to repair the ‘broken image’ of the Judiciary.

According to him, the current leadership of the Judiciary lacks what it takes to redeem its sunken image, hence the need for a new Chief Justice.

Mr Mahama explained that a perceived independent Judiciary is a vital element in safeguarding the country’s democracy.

Evans Annang
