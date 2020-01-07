Police in Kumasi have arrested a man who they say killed his girlfriend at the Ceder Cresent Hotel at Danyame, Kumasi, after he tried to mislead the police that armed robbers attacked them in their hotel.

The police say the suspect Edwin Awuku, 48, on Thursday 2 January 2020 at about 1:00am checked into the said Hotel with the girlfriend Comfort Owusu Afriyie alias Maame Yaa, 46.

“There was no armed robbery attack at the Hotel as was reported by the complainant who is the wife of the suspect,” a statement by the Police on Tuesday said.

“Police Investigation into an alleged murder of a woman at the Cedar Crescent Hotel at Danyame, Kumasi indicates that the deceased was shot and killed by the suspect Edwin Awuku, 42, the boyfriend who checked into the hotel with the victim,” statement added.

Police say whilst in the hotel room, suspect Awuku shot the victim in the chest killing her instantly and he[suspect Awuku] sustained injury on his left forefinger in the process.

Mr Awuku sensing danger left the hotel premises unnoticed and drove to his residence at Amakom and informed the wife about the incident and dropped the exhibit weapon and his mobile phones at home.

“Both, the suspect and the wife went back to the hotel to raise alarm on the incident, drawing the attention of other persons,” the police said

They later drove to the Central Police Station, where an official complaint of an alleged armed robbery and murder was reported.

Police say they have the Smith & Wesson SD 9mm pistol used to commit the crime as well as an empty shell casing and an Infinix Hot 5 mobile phone from the residence of Awuku.u