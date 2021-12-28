RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Man kills another for proposing to his girlfriend on Boxing Day

Kojo Emmanuel

A man known as Pius Osei Kankam is in the grips of the police for allegedly killing a 27-year-old Kwame Buckman for proposing to his girlfriend at Dwease close to Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

Knife with blood

It all started when the suspect confronted the deceased about why the deceased proposed to his fiancee on Boxing Day.

A resident told Accra-based Joy FM that "They fought because of the girl. Buckman, the suspect doesn't hail from here, he leaves at Praso the next town. He came here with the intention of killing him that is why he had a knife on him.

"Buckman proposed to his girlfriend, so yesterday the girl identified him to the suspect and that triggered the fight."

Kofi Mensah, the father of the deceased is distraught over the incident that led to the death of his son and said: "We were home when I was told that my son has been stabbed. When I came, he had been rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead, I have been crying the whole night."

Meanwhile, the Konongo Police have arrested the suspect together with his girlfriend to assist in investigations.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

