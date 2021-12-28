Man kills another for proposing to his girlfriend on Boxing Day

A resident told Accra-based Joy FM that "They fought because of the girl. Buckman, the suspect doesn't hail from here, he leaves at Praso the next town. He came here with the intention of killing him that is why he had a knife on him.

"Buckman proposed to his girlfriend, so yesterday the girl identified him to the suspect and that triggered the fight."

Kofi Mensah, the father of the deceased is distraught over the incident that led to the death of his son and said: "We were home when I was told that my son has been stabbed. When I came, he had been rushed to the hospital. He was pronounced dead, I have been crying the whole night."