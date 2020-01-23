The convict, Nuetey Latif Ahinguah, was charged with defrauding by false pretences, of which he pleaded guilty.

Ahinguah and his accomplices began creating fraudulent Facebook accounts two years ago.

They created fake accounts in the name of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Attah and National Security Minister, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah.

READ ALSO: Courts to sit on weekends, public holidays – Supreme Court rules

The imposter, Nuetey Latif Ahinguah (credit: Kasapafmonline)

A document capturing his offence read: “The criminals used the accounts in defrauding unsuspecting people under the pretext of securing them employment, and cars to buy at very ridiculous or ‘give away’ prices.

“Unsuspecting people fell prey to these criminals and transferred several amounts of money to the fraudsters on a given mobile money number.”

The presiding judge, Her Worship E.B. Botchway, sentenced the accused to 12 months in prison with hard labour.

Meanwhile, security agencies say investigations are still ongoing in an attempt to arrest Ahinguah’s accomplices.