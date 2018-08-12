Man sentenced to 12 years for stealing mobile phone and GH¢7

news

A 30-year man has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Circuit Court for robbery.

Kofi Baah, together with three other accomplices who are on the run, attacked and robbed a security man at the Kumasi campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) of his mobile phone and cash.

He pleaded not guilty to the offence but the court ruled otherwise.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Felix Akowuah told the court, presided over by Ms. Mary Nsemkyire, that the incident happened on March 25, this year, at about 0500 hours.

The victim was on his way to the workplace on foot, from his house not far from the University campus, when Baah and his accomplices, attacked and ordered the victim to surrender everything he had on him or get killed.

They forcibly removed a mobile phone and cash of GH¢7.00 he was carrying on him, the prosecution said.

He said the victim later spotted Baah at the Sofoline lorry terminal, alerted the police and apprehended him before he could escape.

The phone stolen from the victim was found on him during a body search by the police.