Police arrests man who forced 12-year-old daughter into marriage


Child Betrothal Police arrests man who forced 12-year-old daughter into marriage

The Tesano Police has arrested a 50-year-old man who betrothed his 12-year-old daughter to a 25-year-old man for marriage.

Kamal Yusif is reported to have given his adolescent daughter, who is currently in JHS 1, up for marriage to a man known as Hakeem.

Both Hakeem and the father of the young girl are currently in Police grip, after being arrested on Thursday, 16 August in Accra.

The arrest was effected after the husband and parents of the girl were invited for questioning.

The betrothal of the adolescent girl came to light after some neighbours in the community raised concerns over the secret wedding.

Reports suggest the JHS 1 pupil replaced her elder sister who refused the early marriage.

Despite assurances from Kamal Yusif that the marriage would not truncate the little girl's education, his distraught relatives think otherwise.

Accra-based Class FM reports that the minor has been brainwashed into coming to terms with the marriage – a decision which did not go down well with her other relatives.

The young girl’s father and husband are expected to be arraigned before court in the coming days.

