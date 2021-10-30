RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Fake lawyer busted in court during murder trial

Kojo Emmanuel

A 39-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly posing as a lawyer to defend a murder suspect upon the order of the Nyinahin District Magistrate.

Kyei Baffour, fake lawyer
The suspect, Kyei Baffour was before the district court presided over by Madam Vera Victoria Akonu in the case of the Republic versus Selorm Agam.

Reports by the GNA stated that the Magistrate upon her checks at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and General Legal Counsel (GLC) indicated that the suspect was not called to the Bar.

Baffour had allegedly told the Court that he was called to the Bar and gave his license number as EAR 21053/21 in 2015.

During police interrogation, he admitted not being a lawyer though he had some background knowledge in law, claiming he did a Legal Profession Course in California, USA.

The suspect asserted that he passed the Law Entrance Examination in Ghana but he discontinued the Law Programme due to personal reasons.

Baffour, who was detained for further investigations, has a wig, a bib, and a gown seized from him.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

