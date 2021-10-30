Fake lawyer busted in court during murder trial

Reports by the GNA stated that the Magistrate upon her checks at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and General Legal Counsel (GLC) indicated that the suspect was not called to the Bar.

Baffour had allegedly told the Court that he was called to the Bar and gave his license number as EAR 21053/21 in 2015.

During police interrogation, he admitted not being a lawyer though he had some background knowledge in law, claiming he did a Legal Profession Course in California, USA.

The suspect asserted that he passed the Law Entrance Examination in Ghana but he discontinued the Law Programme due to personal reasons.