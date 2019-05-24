Martin Amidu has sued Ayariga for evading customs duties and taxes contrary to section 121(2) of the Customs Act, 2015 (ACT 891).

According to a law suit filed at the Accra Hight court, "Mahama Ayariga aged 44 years in November 2017 at Tema in the Greater Accra Region did fraudulently evade customs duties and taxes by paying GH¢6,062.86 instead of the approved duties and taxes of GH¢36,597.15 to clear three Toyota V8 Land Cruisers."

The Special Prosecutor also accused the NDC MP of allegedly abusing his office as a public officer for his private benefit by "selling three Toyota V8 Land Cruisers with registration numbers GR 2220-18, GR 2221-18 and GR 2222-18 meant to be used for his official duties as a Member of Parliament to Kendrick Akwasi Marfo of ATLAS-Rent-A-Car at a price of GH¢40,000 each."

The MP among other things is accused by Amidu of transferring "foreign exchange from Ghana through an unauthorised dealer contrary to sections 15(3) and 29(1) of the Foreign Exchange Act 2006, Act 723."

Ayariga is jointly charged with one Kendrick Akwasi Marfo of ATLAS-Rent-A-Car company.

But Edudzi Tamakloe speaking on Accra-based Okay FM said Amidu has no case against Ayariga and added that his client will triumph at the end of the court case.

"Martin Amidu is under severe pressure... "Martin Amidu has no case against Mahama Ayariga. How can a case which was filed on 28th March 2019 land in court now. It is just a cover to the mess that has been created in his office....The office of the Special Prosecutor is just a needless waste of the tax payer's monies," he said.