They will drive their vehicles to the premises of the Ministry of Finance, Parliament House and the Golden Jubilee House to protest the tax introduced in 2018.

The groups are: Vehicle and Asset Dealers Association of Ghana, National Concerned Spare Parts Dealers Association, True Drivers Union, Concerned Drivers Association, Ghana Committed Drivers Association and Chamber of Petroleum Consumers.

In a joint statement, the groups say they expect about 2,000 luxurious vehicles to be involved in the protest.

"The demonstration is scheduled at 8 am on the said date. The route will be from Obra Spot through Kwame Nkrumah Avenue to Farisco Traffic light through to TUC before leaving our vehicles at institutions mentioned above," the statement said.

The luxury vehicle tax was introduced by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, in the 2018 mid-year review budget.

Vehicles with engine capacities of 3.0 - 3.5 litres attracts an annual tax of 1,000 Ghana cedis; those with engine capacities of 3.6 - 4.0 litres will pay 1,500 cedis annually; while 4.1 litres and above are to pay an annual tax of 2000 Ghana cedis.

Commercial vehicles are exempted from this policy.