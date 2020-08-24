How many times have you wished that you had the six-pack? Many men want to be healthy and look sexy but don’t know how, so here are a few quick tips to help get a healthier you.

The common fitness issues are inadequate exercise due to long work days and family obligations, eating little during the day and then too much at night, poor food choices, irregular check-ups, too much booze and not eating pro actively to ward off disease.

Here’s how to deal with these issues:

1.) Ideally you should aim for a 30-minute cardio workout 5 times a week. Don’t forget to add in weight training 2 times a week.

2.) Make it a point to get into bed earlier. Try to eat dinner at least 3 hours before going to bed to avoid heartburn.

3.) Limit fatty foods, sodium and carbs. Instead, increase foods that are high in fiber and fruits and vegetables

4.) Alcohol in moderation, especially red wine, has health benefits. For men, moderation is defined as 2 drinks a day.

5.) Get into the habit of eating breakfast or have healthy options like yogurt, instant oatmeal, whole grain cereal, fruit and low fat milk.

6.) Find restaurants that have healthy lunch options near your office and have them deliver lunch everyday at a certain time or keep nutritious snacks in the office.

7.) Find ways to de-stress, whether it is through reading, exercise, yoga or meditation.

8.) Try having a vegetarian meal (or at least a fish meal) 1-2 times week.

9.) When out at restaurants, watch what you eat. The best choices for appetizers include: salads with vinaigrette dressing, raw bar or non-cream soups, grilled veggies.

Main course: grilled fish, lobster tails, roast chicken (try to take off the skin) or a smaller cut of lean meat. Pasta with red sauce isn’t a bad choice either. Try to limit your alcohol to, at most, 2 glasses of wine with dinner

10.) Lastly, get regular check ups. You don’t have to wait until you’re fifty.

Despite the many obstacles and challenges of the everyday man in Nigeria, I’m confident that if you apply these tips, you’ll see some amazing results.