According to the group, this is due to the poor conditions of service being given to them by the government.
Midwives and Rotational Nurses to strike on Oct 1 over poor conditions of service
The Coalition of Rotational Nurses and Midwives have indicated that they will lay down their tools from October 1.
This was disclosed in a notice letter to the National Labour Commission. “We humbly write to your office to express our displeasures of our unpaid allowances since the beginning of our mandatory one-year national service in February 2021.”
“We the nurses and mid wives on rotations in the various hospitals nationwide have come to a conclusion to vacate post and lay down our working tools effective 1st October 2021.
“This is as a result of the unbearable hardship over the months and there has not been any communication to us stipulating the date and month our allowances will be paid.”
READ THEIR LETTER BELOW
