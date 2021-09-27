Midwives and Rotational Nurses to strike on Oct 1 over poor conditions of service

This was disclosed in a notice letter to the National Labour Commission. “We humbly write to your office to express our displeasures of our unpaid allowances since the beginning of our mandatory one-year national service in February 2021.”

“We the nurses and mid wives on rotations in the various hospitals nationwide have come to a conclusion to vacate post and lay down our working tools effective 1st October 2021.

“This is as a result of the unbearable hardship over the months and there has not been any communication to us stipulating the date and month our allowances will be paid.”

