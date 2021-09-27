RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Midwives and Rotational Nurses to strike on Oct 1 over poor conditions of service

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Coalition of Rotational Nurses and Midwives have indicated that they will lay down their tools from October 1.

Families of nurses and midwives to be included in insurance scheme – Union President
Families of nurses and midwives to be included in insurance scheme – Union President

According to the group, this is due to the poor conditions of service being given to them by the government.

Recommended articles

This was disclosed in a notice letter to the National Labour Commission. “We humbly write to your office to express our displeasures of our unpaid allowances since the beginning of our mandatory one-year national service in February 2021.”

“We the nurses and mid wives on rotations in the various hospitals nationwide have come to a conclusion to vacate post and lay down our working tools effective 1st October 2021.

“This is as a result of the unbearable hardship over the months and there has not been any communication to us stipulating the date and month our allowances will be paid.”

READ THEIR LETTER BELOW

Midwives strike
Midwives strike Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Achimota robbery: CCTV footage shows how armed robbers attacked woman at gunpoint

Achimota robbery

Photos: Central University student designs proposed Cape Coast airport

Cape Coast airport design

I conspired with my mother to fake my pregnancy - Takoradi woman confesses

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah

Achimota School Rasta student tops science and elective maths class

Tyrone Marghuy