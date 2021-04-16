Military apologizes to assaulted persons in La lands demo

The military administration says it is gravely disturbed by the unfortunate incident and, as a matter of urgency, it has commenced investigations into the matter.

The statement said: “In order to restrain the demonstrators, reasonable force had to be applied to remove them. Thus, in the process, some of the demonstrators or persons got injured. It later came to light that some of the injured persons were journalists who were there to cover the event.”

“GAF seizes this opportunity to apologize to the journalists and all innocent persons who might have been affected by the troops’ effort to clear the unruly demonstrators,” the Armed Forces said in a press statement.

According to GAF, steps will be taken to ensure that such an event does not recur going forward.

“The Military High Command has directed that the case be investigated to ensure that such unfortunate incident does not occur in future. We once again call on all Ghanaians to follow due process in all their actions with GAF to avoid such unfortunate situations,” it added.

Yesterday, some indigenes of La embarked on a demonstration to highlight the unlawful seizure of their lands by the Ghana Armed Forces.

