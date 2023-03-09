ADVERTISEMENT
Military release 150 out of 184 Ashaiman residents picked up

Evans Effah

The Ghana Armed Forces has released 150 suspects picked up at Ashaiman during a swoop on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Military men brutalise Ashaiman residents over fellow officer's alleged murder by civilians in the area

This was confirmed by the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Nogbey in an interview with Citi News.

According to the MP, the remaining 34 persons are still in the custody of the military and undergoing investigations into the killing of a young soldier over the weekend. He also confirmed seeing the released persons.

Out of the 184 [detained by the military], 150 have been released. As we speak, we have about 34 yet to be released by the military, and they state that they are just screening them”.

“So by the close of today [March 9] we will know whatever outcome may come from the screening. I just met with the 150 including their families and calmed the situation down and assured them that we are going to take charge of the situation and also provide some leadership for them so none of them should take the law into their hands,” the Ashaiman MP said.

The legislator further opined that he will push till all arrested residents are freed.

The military besieged Ashaiman on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, with helicopters and armoured vehicles, to brutalise civilians following the murder of a military officer, Trooper Sherriff Imoro, who was allegedly stabbed in the town on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in a statement on Wednesday, March 8, justified the brutalities stating that the raid was not to avenge the death of the soldier but to fish out perpetrators of heinous crimes.

The GAF said that its high command sanctioned the swoop.

Meanwhile, the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has condemned the military's exercise.

Reacting to the incident Joseph Whittal, the Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice told Joy News’ Blessed Sogah that the exercise does not pass the test for an intelligence-led operation while adding that the military acted wrongly.

