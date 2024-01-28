The NPP Parliamentary Primaries held on January 27 brought surprises as several incumbent Members of Parliament failed to secure their candidature for the upcoming general elections on January 7, 2025.
Ministers and incumbent MPs who lost their seats in Parliament
The recently held parliamentary primaries within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have led to significant changes in the political landscape, resulting in the loss of seats for several ministers and incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs).
The following is a comprehensive list of incumbent MPs who will not return to Parliament.
Freda Prempeh (Tano North) - Sanitation Minister
Bright Wireko-Brobbey (Twifo Hemang Denkyira) - Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations
Joseph Cudjoe (Effia) - Minister of Public Enterprise
Yves Hans Nii Noi Nortey (Tema Central)
Collins Augustine Ntim (Offinso North)
Ama Pomaa Boateng (Juabeng) - Deputy Minister for Communications and Digitalisation
Gifty Twum Ampofo (Abuakwa North) - Deputy Minister of Education
Elvis Morris Donkor (Abura Aseibu Kwamankese)
Dickson Adomako Kissi (Anyaa-Sowutuom)
Isaac Kwame Asiamah (Atwima Mponua)
Eugene Boakye Antwi (Subin)
Tina Mensah (Weija-Gbawe) - Minister of Health
Moses Anim (Trobu) - Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development
Sarah Adwoa Safo (Dome/Kwabenya)
Sheila Bartels (Ablekuma North)
Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah (Fanteakwa North)
Hajia Lariba Zuweira (Walewale) -Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection
John Frimpong Osei (New Abirem)
Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi (Odotobri)
Kwadwo Asante (Suhum)
Okyere Agyekum (Fanteakwa South)
Samuel Abaka Ericksson (Shama)
Mahama Seini (Daboya Mankarigu) - Deputy Minister of Health
George Obeng Takyi (Manso Nkwanta)
Joseph Bennan (Zabzugu)
Akwasi Darko Boateng (Bosome-Freho)
Emmanuel Anhwere (Atwima Nwabiagya)
Owusu Afrifa-Mensah (Amasaman)
