Ministry of Finance pledges to settle outstanding coupons by April 28

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Finance Ministry has promised to settle outstanding debts on coupons by April 28, 2023.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
According to a release by the ministry on April 14, this decision was reached after an engagement with the leadership of the Coalition of Individual Bondholders Groups on the timelines of payment of outstanding domestic debt obligations.

Deputy Minister of Finance, Chaired by, Abena Osei-Asare said the Ministry will go by the recommendations of the Technical Committee constituted on 18th January 2023 to clear the outstanding domestic debt obligations by April 28.

Press Release
