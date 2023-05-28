The Minority in a letter signed by Chief Whip, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza, they did not pass a vote on the President’s nominee due to deficiency of reasoned judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.
ADVERTISEMENT
Minority demands judgement on Gyakye Quayson before a vote on Torkornoo
The Minority in Parliament is pushing for a reasoned judgement on the former Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson before it can pass a vote on the President Akufo-Addo’s Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.
Recommended articles
"It is important to state that the Appointments Committee not long ago in 2019 vetted and approved this same nominee as a justice of the Supreme Court. However, it was imperative for Members of the Minority on the Committee to evaluate the decisions of the nominee on all other cases, including the James Gyakye Quayson case since the vetting in 2019," he stated.
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh