ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Minority demands judgement on Gyakye Quayson before a vote on Torkornoo

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Minority in Parliament is pushing for a reasoned judgement on the former Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson before it can pass a vote on the President Akufo-Addo’s Chief Justice nominee, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Minority Caucus
Minority Caucus

The Minority in a letter signed by Chief Whip, Hon. Kwame Governs Agbodza, they did not pass a vote on the President’s nominee due to deficiency of reasoned judgement of the Supreme Court in the matter of Hon. James Gyakye Quayson.

Recommended articles

"It is important to state that the Appointments Committee not long ago in 2019 vetted and approved this same nominee as a justice of the Supreme Court. However, it was imperative for Members of the Minority on the Committee to evaluate the decisions of the nominee on all other cases, including the James Gyakye Quayson case since the vetting in 2019," he stated.

Letter
Letter Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nogokpo

Nogokpo is the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region — Bishop Agyinasare

University of Ghana, Legon campus

University of Ghana ranked number one in Ghana and second in West Africa

Kojo-Oppong-Nkrumah

I don’t receive a cedi as a minister – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Teacher whips pupil to death

Teacher allegedly lashes 13-year-old pupil to death