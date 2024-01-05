ADVERTISEMENT
Monday January 8 declared public holiday

Emmanuel Tornyi

The government has officially declared Monday, January 8, 2024, as a public holiday in celebration of Constitution Day.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery
Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

Minister for Interior Ambrose Dery made the declaration through a statement, emphasising the significance of the day.

Dery highlighted that Sunday, January 7, 2024, is Constitution Day, recognised as a Statutory Public Holiday.

However, considering that the date falls on a Sunday, the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, has utilised Executive Instrument (E.I.) powers, as outlined in Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601).

Consequently, Monday, January 8, 2024, has been officially declared an additional public holiday.

The statement urged the public to observe this day as a public holiday nationwide.

