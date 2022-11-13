Mortal remains of Krachi East MCE laid to rest

The deceased left behind a wife, Dordoe Ewoenam Okesu, and two children.

All sympathizers from far and near, families and friends paid their last respects as the body was lying-in-state at the Lapaz Park at Dambai.

Tributes poured in for the late Okesu from political parties and institutions, with many describing him as a loving and gentle personality, with an unbridled passion for his work.

The Oti Regional Minister, Mr. Joshua Gmayenaam Makubu, described him as a hardworking man who became an inspiration for both the young and old in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Krachi East Municipality in general.

“As young as he was, he worked hard for the municipality to create an enabling environment for job creation and development,” he said.

Mr. Makubu said Okesu was always punctual to work and functions, and that must be emulated by all.

The NPP, in a tribute, said it had lost a strong pillar and a unifier, who did not believe in the creation of personality camps within the party.

Francis Okesu was passionate about the various developmental projects President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has earmarked since assuming office on January 7, 2017.

The NPP would see those projects' execution to create jobs for the youth as a memorial to the late MCE.

Dignitaries at the funeral included Mr. Dan Kweku Botwe, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, who described the late Okesu as irreplaceable.

He, however, assured the municipality of the Ministry’s readiness to accelerate development, adding that the good works and legacy of the late MCE would forever be remembered by the party and the nation.