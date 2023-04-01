ADVERTISEMENT
MP for Nanton involved in accident ahead of passage of 3 new tax bills

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Mohammed Hardi Tuferi, the member of Parliament for Nanton is reportedly involved in an accident ahead of a crucial vote on the government’s revenue bills currently being considered by the house.

The unfortunate incident happened on Friday night, March 31

After voting on the bills, he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Parliament has since passed all three revenue bills.

