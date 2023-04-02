MP involved in accident suffered deep forehead cuts - Ayariga

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, Mr. Ayariga said “The report I got was that the accident happened around the Ghana Institute of Journalism just right behind Parliament. He was speeding to Parliament to get the vote.

“I think when he got to that turn, I don’t know what happened but he got involved in the accident. He was brought to Parliament in an ambulance and then subsequently he was driven to the hospital.

“I haven’t heard about him yet, one of our colleague MPs who is a medical doctor escorted him to the hospital, I believe it was SSNIT Hospital, and came back. He had a cut on the forehead. Beyond that, we don’t have any report of exactly what his condition is I wish him a speedy recovery.”

