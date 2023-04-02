He said the MP suffered a deep cut on the forehead and was rushed to Parliament despite the injuries to partake in the bill-passing proceedings.
MP involved in accident suffered deep forehead cuts - Ayariga
Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has said that his colleague lawmaker Mohammed Hardi Tufeirua who was involved in an accident sustained some wounds.
Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, Mr. Ayariga said “The report I got was that the accident happened around the Ghana Institute of Journalism just right behind Parliament. He was speeding to Parliament to get the vote.
“I think when he got to that turn, I don’t know what happened but he got involved in the accident. He was brought to Parliament in an ambulance and then subsequently he was driven to the hospital.
“I haven’t heard about him yet, one of our colleague MPs who is a medical doctor escorted him to the hospital, I believe it was SSNIT Hospital, and came back. He had a cut on the forehead. Beyond that, we don’t have any report of exactly what his condition is I wish him a speedy recovery.”
The Member of Parliament for Nanton and Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeirua was involved in an accident while on his way to Parliament to partake in proceedings.
After voting on the bills, he was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.
