Subscribers of MTN can expect a minimum increase of 15% across MTN Ghana's entire range of offerings.
MTN to revise product prices effective November 28
Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has announced its revision of price adjustments on all its products and services starting from November 28, 2023.
In a notice issued to customers on November 24, 2023, MTN cited the reason for the price adjustment as the escalation of operational costs.
"Dear Valued Customer, kindly be informed that effective 28th November 2023, the prices of MTN products will be revised upwards due to increased operational costs. Continue enjoying our special offers on our network. Visit our website www.mtn.com.gh for more details. Thank you."
This announcement suggests that customers should check the company's official website for further details on the revised prices and emphasizes the telecommunications company's commitment to providing continued service and special offers despite the impending adjustments.
