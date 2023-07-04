My life’s in danger over my recent govt criticisms - Martin Amidu

In a statement copied to the media, the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice added that plans for him to be assassinated were even stopped by the late Victor Newman, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“I have lived under threats of assassination, armed robbery, and the burning of my house, from this regime since 16 November 2020. The late Victor Newman aborted the discussions to assassinate me then.

“These threats intensify anytime I exercise my right to defend the Constitution just as I did recently on 28 June 2023 and 30 June 2023 resulting in a covert attack on my residence at 2:15 am, dawn yesterday, Monday 3 July 2023.

Pulse Ghana

"As I said in November 2020, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo is ultimately responsible for anything violent that befalls me or my residence. I shall not back down from defending the 1992 Constitution as I am enjoined to do as a citizen of Ghana. No Ghanaian patriot must be cowed by the threats of those violating the Constitution, he wrote.

The former special prosecutor made remarks while reacting to reports of the NPP warning its communicators against attacking the personality of the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, who criticised the government and the Supreme Court over the prosecution of the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.