Naa Koryoo Okunor released after hours in detention

Reymond Awusei Johnson

After hours of detention at the Police CID Headquarters, Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, has been released.

Phillis-Naa-Koryoo-Okunor
Naa Koryoo was held at the Cantonments Police Station on Friday, June 7, following an invitation, sparking outrage among NDC sympathizers who later gathered at the premises demanding her release.

Former President John Dramani Mahama condemned the detention, warning of potential political tensions. He called for Naa Koryoo’s immediate release, emphasizing that justice is essential for maintaining peace and stability in the nation.

The National Communications Officer for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, criticized the leadership of the Ghana Police Service, alleging Naa Koryoo's arrest was orchestrated by personnel aligned with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Naa Koryoo's assistant, Delali Sewarkpor, described the detention as political persecution by elements within the NPP.

Jubilant supporters of the NDC were spotted celebrating at the Cantonments Police Station around 12:10 pm on Saturday, presumably in response to Naa Koryoo's release.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

