Deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has leapt to the defense of embattled Menzgold CEO, Nana Appiah Mensah.

He said claims that NAM1 duped a businessman in Dubai were all false as proven by his victory in court.

According to him, he met NAM1 one-on-one as part of a government delegation dispatched to the UAE to try to settle the problem of aggrieved Menzgold customers.

Mr. Kpemka said NAM1 was arrested because he acted as a middleman in a gold deal that went wrong, and not because he duped anybody, as speculated.

“….The office of Government in particular said that I among other people should go to Dubai and follow up on what was happening and see what could be done in diplomatic circles to bring him back to Ghana, we took part in it actively and when we got there, myself, my colleagues together with the consulate General and Ghana’s head of mission in Abu Dhabi we all went to meet the metropolitan police and after, we were given access to NAM 1,” the Deputy Attorney General said on Zylofon FM.

“When we were given access to NAM 1, we had a meeting with him. I had never met him in my life, but after he requested to have a meeting one on one and he narrated his story and when I heard the story I came to the conclusion that he has not committed any offence.

“Information that went to the court and what I know is hasn’t been that NAM 1 took the money per se. All those running commentary along those lines are false. The information was that the complainant was alleging that someone duped them through the introduction of NAM 1 … when I listened to the story NAM 1 gave, it was clear that he did not participate in any way to the circumstances leading to what happened,” he added.

Mr. Kpemka further disclosed that there’s a 30-day period for a possible appeal against NAM 1 in Dubai, and that he can only return to Ghana when that elapses.

“There will be a decision, it has not been taken yet. We are waiting for the 30 days to elapse and when it elapses we will have to find a way to make an arrangement with the consulate and our mission in Emirates to ensure his safety and his return back home to settle his customers,” he said.

NAM1 was arrested in Dubai last December on allegations of being connected to an alleged botched gold business with a Ghanaian company.

However, he was acquitted and discharged on Tuesday, with the court further ordering Horizon Diamonds, the said company which had issues with him, to pay him all outstanding debts.

Meanwhile, the embattled Menzgold CEO remains a wanted man in Ghana after a warrant was issued for his arrest some months ago.