The construction works, which commenced on 23rd August, 2019, is being undertaken by First Sky Ltd, whose Chief Executive Officer, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, assured President Akufo-Addo that "even though the work is to be completed in 24 calendar months, I can give you all assurance that a year by this time, when you are touring the Eastern Region, we would have completed this project, and would have handed it over."

With 30% of the work completed, proposed items of work include road formation (41 km); filling of low-lying and narrow areas to widen (33kms); concrete u-drain with slabs (16kms); scarification of existing bituminous road surface (26kms); amongst others.

This road is part of 14 roads for which the Minister for Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, on Friday, 28th June 2019, approved a multi-year funding commitment of GH¢1,560,551,812.33 for their commencement.

They are Osiem-Begoro road (24.80 km); Anwiankwanta-Obuasi road (30kms); Mampong Kofiase road (14kms); Kwabeng Akropong road and the Akropong Town roads (23.3km); Nsuta-Beposo road (7 km); Kwadaso-Trabuom road (30kms); Adankrono-Kade-New Abirem road Lot1 (21kms); Adankrono-Kade-New Abirem road Lot2 (22.4kms); Atronie-Mim road (17kms); Asuom-Subi-Kade road (22km); Akropong-Pramkese-Adankrono road (27.2km); and Odumasi-Adenta-Badu road (30.2kms).

Before the inspection of the 41.4 km Kwabeng-Abomosu-Asuom road, President Akufo-Addo cut the sod in Anyinam for the commencement of construction work on the first of 21 Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) centers of excellence in Ghana.

The Anyinam TVET centre is being funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) and will be constructed by De Lorenzo S.P.A Milan, an Italian construction company.

It will be recalled that during the President’s 2019 Message on the State of the Nation to Parliament, he stated that “young people have to have options on which career path they choose, and I am glad to announce that all is set for the construction of 21 state-of-the-art Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Centres this year.”

President Akufo-Addo reiterated that "for far too long, we have preached about the importance of TVET without doing very much to demonstrate this importance. We send or urge young people to go to poorly equipped TVET centres, and we are surprised that they are not keen."

The new TVET centres, he assured, would be world-class, and attractive to assure young people that they are not being sent to the second-best option.