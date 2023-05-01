There have been several reports of users lamenting fraudulent persons who beat the system to link peoples’ Ghana Cards to their numbers hence calling for a common and simple system that will allow them to verify the numbers linked to their Cards.
ADVERTISEMENT
NCA enables brief code for subscribers to verify numbers linked to Ghana card
The National Communications Authority (NCA) in collaboration with the telcos effective today, Monday, May 1, 2023, has enabled a shortcode for the public to verify numbers linked to their Ghana Cards.
Recommended articles
Telecommunication networks had been subsequently engaged to launch a shortcode that will allow subscribers to verify the number of SIMs linked to their Ghana Cards.
“There will be no need for Subscribers to physically go to the Telco to verify same when the shortcode is operational, by the end of April 2023, after the testing has been completed and approved.”
Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh