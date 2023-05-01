ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NCA enables brief code for subscribers to verify numbers linked to Ghana card

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Communications Authority (NCA) in collaboration with the telcos effective today, Monday, May 1, 2023, has enabled a shortcode for the public to verify numbers linked to their Ghana Cards.

SIM Card registration
SIM Card registration

There have been several reports of users lamenting fraudulent persons who beat the system to link peoples’ Ghana Cards to their numbers hence calling for a common and simple system that will allow them to verify the numbers linked to their Cards.

Recommended articles

Telecommunication networks had been subsequently engaged to launch a shortcode that will allow subscribers to verify the number of SIMs linked to their Ghana Cards.

“There will be no need for Subscribers to physically go to the Telco to verify same when the shortcode is operational, by the end of April 2023, after the testing has been completed and approved.”

NCA
NCA Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

International Monetary Fund

CSOs petition IMF to exclude Ghana’s basic education sector from brutal outlay cuts

Police Inspector with lover

I killed her because she owed me GH¢5,000 — Police Inspector confesses

Death penalty

Asabke Alandi sentenced to death by hanging for Adams Mahama’s murder

Dr. Bawumia

Gov't has increased Immigration service recruitment from 2,850 to 14,300 - Bawumia