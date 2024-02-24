NCA shuts down four Radio Stations in Bawku

The National Communications Authority (NCA) decided to close these four radio stations in Bawku based on allegations of regulatory breaches and inflammatory comments made by their panelists and presenters, purportedly contributing to the escalation of the Bawku conflict.

According to the NCA, these breaches undermined the regulatory framework and necessitated the shutdown to ensure compliance.

Utilizing its authority under Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775), the National Communications Authority (NCA) justified the closure, deeming it crucial for national security and public interest.

This specific section grants the Authority the power to suspend or revoke licenses or frequency authorizations when such measures are deemed necessary for national security or public welfare.

In an official statement, the NCA reiterated its dedication to working in collaboration with pertinent stakeholders.