NDC commemorates 42nd anniversary of the 31st December Revolution

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to mark the 42nd anniversary of the 31st December Revolution today, December 31, 2023, at Ashaley Botwe Old Town Park, Adenta, in the Greater Accra Region. A reflecting on a pivotal moment in Ghana's political history.

The anniversary serves as a time for the party to honor the legacy of the revolution and recommit to its principles.

To commemorate the 42nd anniversary, the NDC has organized a series of events and activities which include lighting of the perpetual flame, laying of wreaths, and a durbar.

The celebration themed "Building the Ghana we want: Revisiting the Decade that Stopped the Decay 1982-1992."

The event's procession commenced at 8:30 am, featuring the functional executive committee of the NDC, the cadre corps, NDC's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC's General Secretary, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey constituency, alongside traditional authorities and stalwarts of the party.

The 31st December Revolution holds enduring political significance in Ghana's history. As the NDC commemorates this event, it reinforces its identity as a political force shaped by the ideals of the revolution.

The NDC's celebration of the 42nd anniversary of the 31st December Revolution is a momentous occasion that goes beyond mere remembrance. It signifies a commitment to the principles that underpinned the revolution and a recognition of the role the party continues to play in Ghana's political landscape.

