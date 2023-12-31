NDC commemorates 42nd anniversary of the 31st December Revolution

To commemorate the 42nd anniversary, the NDC has organized a series of events and activities which include lighting of the perpetual flame, laying of wreaths, and a durbar.

The celebration themed "Building the Ghana we want: Revisiting the Decade that Stopped the Decay 1982-1992."

The event's procession commenced at 8:30 am, featuring the functional executive committee of the NDC, the cadre corps, NDC's flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, NDC's General Secretary, Dr. Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey constituency, alongside traditional authorities and stalwarts of the party.

The 31st December Revolution holds enduring political significance in Ghana's history. As the NDC commemorates this event, it reinforces its identity as a political force shaped by the ideals of the revolution.