He said the bias of the host of the show towards the NDC is cankerous.

According to him, the host of the show has turned the program into propaganda machinery to churn ‘non fa.’

In a tweet, the lawmaker said Paul Adom Otchere, the host of the show is doing propaganda for the government.

“I think we (Ndc) must boycott Good Evening Ghana. It’s now a key propaganda forum for Paul Adom Otchere to churn out loads of non fa. It’s a program that means nothing. Can’t he learn from Good Morning Ghana? He even holds himself out as a lawyer on the show when he is not,” the MP tweeted.

On the show yesterday, Adom Otchere did an editorial on the ongoing election petition and criticized the NDC's John Mahama and Asideu Nketia.

Paul Adom-Otchere, the host of Good Evening Ghana.

He said the opposition NDC cannot disclose in court that they don’t have duplicates of the pink sheets used for the December 7, 2020, elections.

According to him, the EC is by law to provide the party with duplicates of the pink sheets, “how then does the party go to court to mount a petition and say that I don’t have the results”.

“I believe they have the results. The NDC must come and show the results that they have, unless, of course, their concern is the results that they have may not make their case but if the results they have will make their case for which reason they have mounted an election petition, whether the petition is successful or not, they owe it to Ghanaians to show the Ghanaian people that we have the election results.