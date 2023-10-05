NDC to fly flags at half-mast for E.T Mensah and Dr. Sidney Laryea

“At the time of his death, Hon. E.T Mensah was a Member of the Council of State of the Republic of Ghana. Dr. Sidney Laryea was the first National Treasurer of the NDC and served the party with dedication and unflinching commitment,” parts of the statement read.

“The Functional Executive Committee has resolved and hereby directs, that all flags of the NDC at the National Headquarters, Regional Offices and across the 275 Constituency Offices of the party fly at half mast on Thursday, 5th October 2023 in honour of the memory of our deceased comrades.”

Relatedly, the flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama has expressed his condolences on the death of the two party stalwarts.

Pulse Ghana

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the former president said both men played key roles in shaping the solid rock the party was built on and anchored today.

“While ET was our first National Youth Organiser, Dr. Laryea served as the party’s first National Treasurer. They made their mark, and we wish them peaceful rest in the Lord,” Mahama wrote.