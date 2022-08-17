The 90-year-old politician died on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after a short illness.
NDC’s Northern Regional Chairman dies
The Northern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Abdulai Ibrahim Mobila, has died.
As per Islamic customs, he is being buried same day.
Until his death, the NDC regional chairman was the chief of Tugu Yapalsi.
The NDC also, recently, lost Samuel Nuamah Donkor, a former Ashanti Regional Minister.
In 1996 he was appointed Deputy Minister of Health of Ghana before becoming the substantive Minister of Health in 1998.
In 1999, Donkor was appointed as the Ashanti Regional Minister position which he held until January 2001 when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) handed over government to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
In March 2014, he was appointed the managing director of the Intercity State Transport Company Limited (STC) under John Mahama's administration from 2014 to 2017.
