The ambulances, which are on standby, will be readily released to government when needed to augment the coronavirus fight.

In a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the running mate of Dr. Nduom in the 2016 general elections, Brigitte Dzogbenuku made the disclosure.

Applauding the closure of Ghana’s borders, the subsequent quarantining of some Ghanaians, and the partial lockdown implemented in some parts of the country, she added that the PPP’s 2016 presidential candidate, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, was making available to government seven (7) ambulances to help fight against COVID-19.

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom

She said the political leader will make the ambulances available should the government need them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

She commended the government and President Akufo-Addo on efforts to combat the disease, stressing that “we are quite happy. Nobody in the world has been here before, and no one here can claim to know how to do it better than anybody else. We are all learning as we go along”

“Let’s make an effort at taking off our competitive blinders, and put on our compassionate lenses, because, at this point, it is compassion we need”, she said to the political party leaders represented at the meeting