This refutation follows reports indicating that Cheddar is contemplating joining another political organization due to existing challenges.
New Force Movement leader Cheddar denies NDC affiliation rumors
The New Force Movement swiftly rejected allegations suggesting that its leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar, is aligning with the National Democratic Congress' flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.
In a statement issued on February 17, 2024, the New Force Movement Team clarified that Cheddar has no intentions of affiliating with any alternative political party. The statement emphasized the unwavering commitment of the New Force Movement to realizing its objectives, reaffirming its dedication to the cause.
The Team urged the public to dismiss such unfounded claims and advised them to rely on information disseminated through the officially sanctioned social media handles of the New Force Movement for accurate updates.
This proactive communication aims to ensure that the public receives reliable and verified information directly from the source.
