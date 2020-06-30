The suspects are a male and a female.

The two were arrested on the orders of the Koforidua-Effiduase District Police Commander at S.A Young at a polling station in Ogua Electoral Area in New Juaben North Constituency.

Ghana adopted a measure that incriminates not wearing a face mask in public places, with those convicted of the offense facing up to 10 years in jail.

President Nana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo signed a law (E.I164) that criminalizes the act of not wearing a face mask that fully covers the mouth and nose in public places and the law states that those who are found guilty will be fined a minimum of 12000 cedis ($2000) or a maximum of 60000 cedis ($1000), or will be sentenced to spend between four and 10 years in prison.

As per E.I164, the courts have been granted the authority to hand both a fine and a jail term to the offenders when considered necessary, while the Ghanaian police are now entitled to assure citizens obey the new measure by application of the new executive instrument.