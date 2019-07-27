A statement from the mining giant said following an extensive search operation, the victim’s body was discovered in the Ahafo mine’s mining area and recovered late Friday, 26 July.

The company had worked closely with police and other stakeholders to locate the missing security contractor.

Four other security guards were injured during the confrontation on Thursday and received medical treatment.

“Newmont Goldcorp Ghana and our nearby communities are grieving in the wake of this tragic loss of life,” said Kwame Addo-Kufuor, Acting Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont Goldcorp’s Africa Operations. “We are supporting our security provider in its efforts to assist the injured as well as the family of the deceased.”

Newmont says it is assisting the Police to conduct thorough investigations to understand the circumstances that led to the disappearance and death. Operations are continuing as normal.

"We will continue working with other stakeholders to ensure the safety of the people working at our operations," the statement added.