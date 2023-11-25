NHIA still committed to providing quality healthcare services

The NHIA called on the media to exercise greater care in reporting on NHIS-related matters, cautioning against disseminating inaccurate or misleading information that could erode public confidence in the Scheme.

The Authority emphasized its consistent payment of approximately GHS150 million to healthcare facilities every 30 days, a frequency unseen in the Scheme's two-decade history.

the letter further addresses concerns about the NHIS's financial stability, the NHIA directed the media to its website (www.nhis.gov.gh/payments), where evidence of monthly claims payments can be accessed.

