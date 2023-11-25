The outfit in a statement issued on November 23, the NHIA acknowledged the Dormaahene's advocacy for the government to allocate the full National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) to the Scheme but strongly opposed the media narrative implying imminent collapse due to the government's failure to provide the complete NHIL.
NHIA still committed to providing quality healthcare services
The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has denied allegations made by Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II, suggesting that the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) is on the brink of collapse.
The NHIA called on the media to exercise greater care in reporting on NHIS-related matters, cautioning against disseminating inaccurate or misleading information that could erode public confidence in the Scheme.
The Authority emphasized its consistent payment of approximately GHS150 million to healthcare facilities every 30 days, a frequency unseen in the Scheme's two-decade history.
the letter further addresses concerns about the NHIS's financial stability, the NHIA directed the media to its website (www.nhis.gov.gh/payments), where evidence of monthly claims payments can be accessed.
The NHIA reiterated its dedication to delivering uninterrupted and high-quality healthcare services to the millions of Ghanaians relying on the Scheme. Additionally, the Authority reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating closely with the government to ensure adequate funding for the NHIL to meet the healthcare needs of the population.
