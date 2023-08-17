The NIA said the misconduct of the employees breaches its operational procedures.
NIA sacks 10 officials over extortion in Ghana card registration
Ten officials of the National Identification Authority (NIA) following a comprehensive investigation into allegations of misconduct, and extortion in the registration of the Ghana card.
The officers were found to have engaged in these activities during the execution of their duties related to the registration of citizens for the Ghana Card.
The decision to terminate their employment came after a thorough probe conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.
The investigation process involved the suspension of the implicated officials, the constitution of a Disciplinary Committee of Inquiry to ensure a fair hearing for each officer, and the subsequent approval of the Disciplinary Committee's recommendations by NIA management.
The dismissed officers were found to have demanded and accepted unauthorized fees from applicants seeking the Ghana Card, while also manipulating the registration system for personal gain.
The proven acts of misconduct transpired at various NIA offices, including the Head Office in Accra, the Subin Sub-Metro District Office in Kumasi, the Western Regional Office in Takoradi, the Registrar General's Department Office in Accra Central, the Adentan Municipal Office, and the La-Nkwantanang Municipal Office. These actions not only violated the core principles of integrity and transparency upheld by the NIA but also compromised its reputation and objectives.
