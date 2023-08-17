NIA sacks 10 officials over extortion in Ghana card registration

The officers were found to have engaged in these activities during the execution of their duties related to the registration of citizens for the Ghana Card.

The decision to terminate their employment came after a thorough probe conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

The investigation process involved the suspension of the implicated officials, the constitution of a Disciplinary Committee of Inquiry to ensure a fair hearing for each officer, and the subsequent approval of the Disciplinary Committee's recommendations by NIA management.

The dismissed officers were found to have demanded and accepted unauthorized fees from applicants seeking the Ghana Card, while also manipulating the registration system for personal gain.